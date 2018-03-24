QA Hospital staff celebrate winning awards

Have your say

STAFF at Queen Alexandra Hospital are celebrating after coming out on top at an awards night.

The Patient Research Ambassadors at the Cosham hospital won the Excellence in Public Engagement award at the Clinical Research Network Wessex Awards.

Other winners from QA included Joe Shoebridge, a research facilitator, who won the Support Excellence award and the Gastro Research Team which won Outstanding Research Team.

Joe said: ‘I am privileged to be awarded at the Wessex CRN Awards along with my colleagues. It’s been a great night.’