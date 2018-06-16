QA hospital team push bed 100 miles

SIXTEEN members of a hospital theatre team are looking to push a hospital bed 100 miles through the countryside.

The staff from Queen Alexandra Hospital, in Cosham, Portsmouth, set off on Thursday to take part in the challenge.

They will push the hospital bed from Eastbourne to Winchester, along the South Downs Way, to raise money for Dreams Come True.

It is expected to take around four days for them to complete the challenge with them hoping to reach Winchester tomorrow.

In a video posted on their website at the start of the challenge, team captain Andy Jones said: ‘As a team, I want to say thank you to the sponsors for their support.

‘I want to say thank you to the charity and hopefully we’ll be able to raise a lot of money.’

Speaking of his team, he added: ‘We have to stay as a team. If someone is down, the next person will pick them up.’

The team set a target of £10,000 and have raised £7,570. To keep up to date with their progress, visit qacharity.com