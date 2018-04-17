QA Hospital teams win research awards

RESEARCHERS and patients from Queen Alexandra Hospital have scooped three awards.

The Portsmouth hospital was successful in the nominations at the ceremony hosted by the National Institute for Health Research (NIHR) Clinical Research Network Wessex Awards.

The teams from QA were winners in the Research Support Excellence and Excellence in Patient and Public Engagement categories and its Gastroenterology Research Team was named Outstanding Research Team.

The awards were presented in recognition of the work of research teams across Portsmouth Hospitals NHS Trust, which runs QA Hospital.

They have recruited more than 5,000 research participants into studies in the last year, offering patients access to better care and treatments.

Professor Anoop Chauhan, director of research and innovation, said: ‘The awards are a great achievement, not only for our research teams, but for the whole trust, and for our patients.

‘It is our aim to be able to offer every patient who enters our hospital the opportunity to take part in a clinical trial.

‘We are continually working hard to increase our research portfolio to be able to offer our patients the best treatments, medicines and services available.’