QA Hospital to take part in Alzheimer’s Society’s Elf Day fundraiser

STAFF and volunteers will be donning their green suits and pointy ears to raise money for Alzheimer’s Society.

The charity will be joined by employees at Queen Alexandra Hospital tomorrow for Elf Day where they will also be raising awareness on dementia while dressed as elves.

Linda Field, dementia lead for Portsmouth Hospital NHS Trust, which runs QA, said; ‘We are planning lots of events across the hospital to support Elf Day, including increasing dementia awareness and education through trolley dashes across our wards.

‘Key members of the team will be dressing in their elf outfits to deliver the message.’

The charity is looking for more schools and businesses in the area to join in the fun.

There are 2,247 in Portsmouth living with dementia and money raised will go towards information and research into the condition as well as support and care for people who have it.