QA is ‘on the front foot’ as £36m deficit is revealed, city MP insists

TORY minister Penny Mordaunt last night said she had faith in the leadership of Queen Alexandra Hospital, insisting bosses at the under-pressure site had a ‘grip on things’.

The Portsmouth North MP said she was confident the Cosham-based health hub was on the brink of a major turning point – despite its bleak financial position, with a £36.8m deficit being recorded by the trust that runs the site.

She added that she would look to lobby NHS England for additional cash for QA.

Speaking to The News in the wake of the funding crisis, Ms Mordaunt said: ‘For the first time for a long time I feel that the management team have got a grip on things.

‘In previous years the QA has received additional funds to meet its deficit, but there was scepticism about how it was going to get on the front foot regarding the finances.

‘As I would expect, QA has confirmed no impact on patient care and no staff redundancies, which will reassure people.

‘I know the hospital has plans to get the finances in order and there will be questions about the disparity between this figure from the previous forecast.

‘However, I would be happy to lobby NHS England for further funds, given that now the hospital is sorting these issues out.

‘We need to support them and the clinical teams, but I am optimistic this will be a turning point.’