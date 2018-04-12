QA nurse says thanks after wellwishers buy 200 Amazon wishlist items for ill children within days

AN AMAZON wish list for ill children, which was made up of over 200 items of toys, clothes, arts and crafts and books has been bought by well-wishers in just a few days.

Staff from the Children’s Department at Queen Alexandra Hospital say they are extremely thankful to everyone who has purchased items from the list, as the items will now be distributed to the children being looked after there.

Claire Roberts, Sister on the Starfish Ward who organised and managed the list, said: ‘I was told about wish lists by a nurse friend whose ward had already set one up. I thought it was a really simple idea and could see how our children’s wards could benefit from it.

‘We have been bought items from baby socks to phone chargers, hot chocolate for the parents and board games and personally I have been overwhelmed by the generosity shown, and this is going to have a massive positive impact on our unit.’

To donate to the Amazon wish list visit bit.ly/NICUWishlist