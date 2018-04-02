Registration open for Rowans’ annual dog walking event

Have your say

A CHARITY event that raises thousands of pounds every year for a hospice is being held next month.

Registration is now open for The Rowans Hospice’s Woofs and Wellies walk.

People can take along their dogs to complete either a 3km or 6km route at Queen Elizabeth Country Park while raising cash for the Purbrook hospice.

It costs £5 to register each dog while owners can take part for free.

Gemma Carden, events and community fundraiser, said: ‘This is a fun day out for our four-legged friends and their families.

‘At The Rowans Hospice, we understand how important pets are in helping with the well-being of our patients and this event celebrates this special relationship.’

Woofs and Wellies is on Sunday, May 20 at 9am for a 10am start. All dogs receive a medal at the finish.

For more information and to register, visit rowanshospice.co.uk/events/woofs-wellies-spring-2018.