Reminder by ambulance service on when to use 999

AN AMBULANCE service has reminded people when it is appropriate to use the emergency services and the A&E department.

It comes after South Central Ambulance Service (Scas) was called at the weekend by a patient inside Queen Alexandra Hospital’s emergency department, in Cosham, with a dental problem.

A message on Scas’ Facebook page said: ‘It’s a timely opportunity to remind people with a dental problem, that you can call us on 111 and speak to our dental team who will be able to help you.

‘It’s not appropriate, as a patient did this afternoon, to go to A&E, be told by staff there the patient would quite rightly not be seen but to call 111, and then call us on 999 from inside A&E about the same problem!

‘If it is not a serious or life-threatening emergency, please keep A&E and 999 free for patients who really do need our help.

‘There are plenty of accessible alternative treatment centres and help for minor injuries and illnesses.’