Reminder of people to avoid QA Hospital’s A&E

THE doctor in charge of urgent care for Portsmouth and the surrounding areas has called on people to only attend A&E in an emergency.

The message from Dr Elizabeth Fellows comes as the emergency department at Queen Alexandra Hospital, in Cosham, continues to be extremely busy.

She is also reminding people who have flu, who are otherwise healthy, to avoid going to A&E unless they become seriously ill.

Dr Fellows, urgent care clinical lead for Portsmouth, Fareham and Gosport and south eastern Hampshire Clinical Commissioning Groups, said: ‘It is important to remember A&E is for emergencies like severe head injuries, chest pain and loss of consciousness.

‘There is a range of other services including NHS 111, the minor injuries units and pharmacies that can provide a wide range of advice and treatments.

‘There is lots of hard work going on to ensure we manage the demands we are facing which are likely to continue for the next few days.’