Reminder on where to get medical treatment in Portsmouth this bank holiday

Have your say

WITH a warm bank holiday expected this weekend, people are being reminded where they can receive medical treatment.

St Mary’s Treatment Centre, in Milton, Portsmouth, is open for a range of injuries and illnesses including minor burns, cuts and grazes, fractures, minor head injuries, coughs and colds and bites.

The minor injuries unit is open between 8am and 10pm on weekends and bank holidays. It is open to all NHS patients and no appointments are required.

GPs are on site between 10am and 2pm and 4pm and 8pm.

For urgent care only, people can go to the emergency department at Queen Alexandra Hospital, although this is expected to be very busy.

People are advised to use 111 for advice on where to get treatment.

Safety advice to help stay well over the bank holiday include drinking lots of water, applying high-factor sunscreen, avoiding the hottest part of the day and planning ahead.