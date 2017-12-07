Reminder to order repeat prescriptions this Christmas

PEOPLE who need repeat prescriptions are being reminded to plan ahead over Christmas.

GP surgeries and most pharmacies will be closed over Christmas and New Year, meaning patients will be unable to restock their medication if they run out.

Doctors are urging people who may be affected by the closures to prepare now, before the Christmas rush.

Dr Alastair Bateman, GP representative at south eastern Hampshire Clinical Commissioning Group, said: ‘With so much to think about as we head towards the end of the year, it can be easy to forget the things we take for granted at other times – such as organising medication.

‘If you know you will need to arrange for a prescription to cover Christmas, why not make it part of your planning now and put it high up on your to-do list.’

Details of pharmacy opening hours are on CCG websites.