Residential home rated ‘good’ at inspection

A HOME that provides nursing and personal care has achieved a ‘good’ status.

Parkwood Lodge in Waterlooville was given the rating after an unannounced visit by the Care Quality Commission last month.

The home looks after up to seven adults at a time with mental health needs.

The report read: ‘Staff cared for people in a relaxed, warm and friendly manner.

‘Care plans were developed and maintained about every aspect of people’s care and were centred on individual needs and requirements.’

The home achieved ‘good’ status in its last inspection in 2015 under a different provider.

The report continued: ‘People living at the home, staff and other stakeholders told us that the acting manager was approachable and supportive.’

It added: ‘The provider had effective systems in place to monitor the quality of the service and ensure that areas of improvement were identified and addressed.’