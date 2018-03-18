Residents in south east ‘in hibernation’

PEOPLE in the south east don’t spend enough time outside, according to statistics.

Figures released by the British Heart Foundation show that more than 70 per cent of people living in the region spend less than two hours outside in an average working day – with people also ordering takeaway meals to avoid food shopping.

In response, the charity is urging people to sign up to its London to Brighton bike ride to fight the winter blues.

Elizabeth Tack, from the British Heart Foundation, said: ‘We are all guilty of going into hibernation mode during the winter months, but now as the days are getting longer and the mercury levels rise, this is the perfect time to saddle up and embrace the outdoors.

‘Our London to Brighton Bike Ride is a great goal to work towards as an individual or team and you can fit your training around your schedule.

‘With 940,000 people living with heart and circulatory disease in the south east, every pound you raise will help make a difference to millions.’

To sign up, visit bhf.org.uk/l2bbr.