Retirement villages can lower NHS costs

INVESTING in extra care housing can lower social care and NHS costs, a former health minister has said.

After a career as a politician and a chairman of an NHS trust, Dr Stephen Ladyman launched a new model for helping lower health costs for the government in the form of Oak Retirement villages.

Dr Stephen Ladyman.'Picture: Oak Retirement

Stephen said: ‘The village is luxury living and offers 24-hour support for the people living there.

‘It means those that still require care can have the support they need while still living independently but means they don’t need to use the NHS or local social services.’

Oak Retirement is currently building a village in Titchfield known as Friary Meadow which will be completed this year.

Bungalows, apartments and three-bedroom homes are available and care can be tailored to each individual.

Stephen said: ‘It is a lovely site and one we thought would be perfect for this type of development.

‘It is important that people coming to live here feel they are cared for and I think this also gives peace of mind to the families.’

A restaurant, coffee shop, cinema and terrace are some of the facilities on site.

‘The village will offer local people who move in many facilities including communnal spaces as well as the fact that we have donated land around the site to be used as a country park so families can still enjoy the views,’ he added.

Stephen also believes the retirement village can help with the lack of housing in the area.

He said: ‘With people moving in to the village that frees up homes that are three or four-bedroom properties that can be used by families.’

Another issue Stephen thinks the village model helps with is mental health.

He said: ‘People who live alone can feel down which makes their health worse but our communal spaces means they can interact and chat with people.

‘I think if people are social then this can have a positive effect on their health.’