AN APPEAL raising money for a hi-tech surgical robot is asking for items to sell.

The Rocky Appeal, based at Queen Alexandra Hospital, is in need of jigsaws, board games, bric-a-brac and children’s toys.

The appeal, which is fundraising to pay for the Da Vinci robot to remain at QA in Cosham, is also looking for china, glassware and decorations in good condition.

The items can be donated between 8.30am and 3.30pm, Monday to Friday, at the Rocky Appeal shop on C-level.