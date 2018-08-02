Rugby Against Cancer charity match being held this weekend in Southsea

HUNDREDS of people are expected to attend a charity rugby match being held this weekend in Southsea.

Aaron Beesley has organised the match between RAC Barbarians and a team picked by Graham Street for the Rugby Against Cancer event.

Plans for the match started around three months ago after Aaron was inspired by the Football For Cancer fundraisers.

It is being held this Saturday at the rugby pitches next to Clarence Pier.

Players from across England are travelling down to take part in the main match which kicks off at 2.30pm.

Before, there will be touch rugby games and other activities for families to enjoy from 11am.

There will be a bouncy castle, face painting, stalls and a barbecue. After the game, a raffle is being held at the White Horse pub in Southsea.

The day is raising money for three cancer charities as well as for Portsmouth man Adam Long who needs to raise £100,000 for life-saving treatment.

Entry is £3 for adults and £1 for under-16s.