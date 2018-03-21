Runners wanted to do marathon for Breast Cancer Haven in Titchfield

KEEN runners are being called upon to lace up their trainers and take part in a marathon for a cancer centre.

Breast Cancer Haven, in Titchfield, is in need of people to run in the Southampton Marathon, half-marathon or 10km on Sunday, April 22. The centre, on The Square, supports women through their breast cancer treatment with a range of services.

Registration for the three distances is £20 and runners pledge to raise £300 for the marathon and £150 for other two races.

Jess Zubaidi, community fundraiser, said: ‘It’s not too late for runners to join our team and take on this fitness challenge in aid of women facing breast cancer.’

To register visit breastcancerhaven.org.uk.