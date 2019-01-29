Safety warning issued to Portsmouth amid fears icy weather could cause a surge in falls

PUBLIC heath bosses have issued a safety warning to people amid fear icy weather could cause a surge in the number of falls.

Teams from Portsmouth City Council have issued advice to people in the hope of cutting the number of residents injured by falls in the chilling conditions.

It comes as the region braces itself for its worst cold snap of the year, with weather warning for snow and ice already in place across the Portsmouth area.

Portsmouth has a higher rate of emergency hospital admissions for falls-related injuries during cold snaps, the city council said, which piles on extra pressure to health sites across the city.

Councillor Matthew Winnington, Portsmouth’s health, well-being and social care boss, said: ‘There are many factors that can lead to someone having a fall, and we know that accidents happen regardless of how careful we are, but we're hoping that the advice we're providing will help to reduce the risk of falls in older, more vulnerable residents.’

Among the tips includes wearing well-fitting slippers, with good grip, around the home and sturdy shoes with decent grip when heading out; staying active and tackling some of the many organised walks set up across the city.

The council is also urging people to look out for their elderly relatives or neighbours too.

Cllr Winnington said: ‘People looking out for elderly neighbours and helping them with tasks that might lead to a fall, particularly in bad weather, would have a real impact. We're also lucky in the city to have a number of groups that can assist older residents and I'd like to thank everyone who is part of one of these.’

The Met Office has issued a yellow weather alert for snow and ice in the Portsmouth area, expected late this evening and through tomorrow.