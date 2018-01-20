Scheduled surgery continues at Portsmouth treatment centre, says hospital director

PATIENTS are being reassured that surgery scheduled at St Mary’s Treatment Centre, in Portsmouth, is continuing.

Penny Daniels, hospital director of the Milton site, said they have been able to go ahead with elective operations.

The news comes as NHS hospitals faced huge winter pressures earlier this month and NHS England said hospitals should defer all non-urgent surgeries until at least next month to ease some of the demand.

Ms Daniels said: ‘As a treatment centre, without the pressures of a hospital needing to deal with emergency cases, we are able to keep to our scheduled list and maintain our low waiting times for treatments such as cataract removals, colorectal surgery, hernia repairs, foot and ankle and hand and wrist surgeries.

‘If you are in pain and your quality of life is being curtailed, you do not want to have to worry that your operation will be cancelled.

‘We advise any patients with appointments already booked to attend as scheduled as their treatment will go ahead. We do everything to ensure they receive the treatment, or the diagnostic imaging, they need without causing them distress or delay.’

All patients undergoing procedures at the centre, on Milton Road, are assessed before surgery to ensure that there are no issues which could lead to a cancellation.

For more information visit stmarystreatmentcentre.nhs.uk or call 0333 200 1822.