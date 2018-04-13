Scouts in Hampshire commit to being ‘dementia friends’

MORE than 630 Scouts in Hampshire have signed up to a new scheme to become dementia friends.

The scheme, in partnership with Alzheimer’s Society and the Scouts Association, sees young people join a social movement to change the way people think, talk and act about dementia.

Many people with the condition tend to experience loneliness and social exclusion.

Nick O’Donohue, Alzheimer’s Society operations manager for Hampshire, Isle of Wight and Channel Islands, said: ‘It’s inspiring to see a new generation taking action to support people living with dementia in Hampshire.

‘With 24,669 people living with dementia in Hampshire, and one million people predicted to have the condition in the UK by 2025, it’s vital that young people learn about dementia and the small actions they can take to support those living with the condition.

‘We believe young people have the power to change the lives of people affected by dementia.’