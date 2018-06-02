Shadow health secretary visits hospital

SHADOW health secretary Jonathan Ashworth visited Queen Alexandra Hospital as part of his trip to Portsmouth.

Portsmouth South Labour MP Stephen Morgan welcomed the politician to see first-hand the work of the dedicated staff.

They toured the emergency and neonatal departments where they spoke to staff about the challenges they face.

They also met with QA’s chief executive Mark Cubbon, who said: ‘We’re grateful for the support shown to the hospital by all of our local MPs.

‘The visit by Jonathan Ashworth was a great opportunity to demonstrate the hard work and commitment from all of our staff, and to share some of our recent improvements.’

Mr Ashworth called the visit ‘useful’ and said it was good to meet the staff. He added: ‘Staff are working incredibly hard both in Portsmouth and across the country.’