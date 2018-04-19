Sign up for children’s hospice obstacle race

GIANT inflatables, monkey bars over freezing water and a slippery slide are just some of the obstacles on a charity race.

Children’s hospice Naomi House and Jacksplace are holding their Gauntlet Games next month which will see people tackle different obstacles over a 5km or 10km route.

Money from the race will go towards the hospice outside Winchester which cares for children from across the south, including Portsmouth, who have life-limiting and life-threatening conditions.

The charity expects more than 700 people to sign up for the event, which is in its second year, and hopes to raise £50,000.

The Gauntlet Games will be at the Matterley Bowl, near Winchester, on May 12.

For more information visitnaomihouse.org.uk/events/322-gauntlet-games-2018.