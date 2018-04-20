Sign up for Naomi House annual 26-mile walk

Have your say

A HOSPICE which cares for children across Portsmouth and the surrounding area is holding its annual walk this summer.

Naomi House and Jacksplace is hosting the 26-mile walk on Sunday, June 3, and hundreds of people have already signed up.

The hospice, based near Winchester, supports children with life-limiting or life-threatening conditions.

The hike goes from Winchester Cathedral to Salisbury Cathedral with a shorter 12-mile route available from the village of Broughton.

Marketing manager Keith Wilson said: ‘The Clarendon Way Walk continues to grow in popularity and we intend to ensure the event is the best it can be in our 21st year.

‘Walkers can expect beautiful scenery, great comradeship, fabulous organisation and more than a few surprises.

‘We hope it will raise enough money to fund more than 7,000 hours of high quality nursing care so desperately needed by children, young people and their families.

‘It’s a challenging but enjoyable event, and a great way to get fit and explore some of Hampshire and Wiltshire’s most beautiful countryside.’

More than 1,000 people took part in last year’s walk raising more than £100,000.

For more information, or to register, visit naomihouse.org.uk