Sign up for walk and support Naomi House

A HOSPICE which cares for children across Portsmouth and the surrounding area is holding its annual walk.

Naomi House & Jacksplace is hosting the 26-mile walk in the summer and more than 200 people have already signed up.

The hospice, based near Winchester, supports children with life-limiting or life-threatening conditions.

The hike goes from Winchester Cathedral to Salisbury Cathedral with a shorter 12-mile route available from the village of Broughton.

More than 1,000 people took part in last year’s walk raising more than £100,000.

For more information on how to register or for details on what the hospice does visit naomihouse.org.uk.