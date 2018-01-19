Sign up to take part in QA Hospital walk

Have your say

REGISTRATION has opened for people to take part in a walk to raise money for Queen Alexandra Hospital.

Portsmouth Hospitals Charity, which raises money for the Cosham site, will be holding its annual Ward Walk at Staunton Country Park in Havant. People can choose between a 5km or 10km walk with funds raised going towards wards or departments at QA Hospital.

The event is £2 per person to register and a suggested minimum sponsorship of just £20.

The Ward Walk is on May 20 at 10am.

For more information or to register email fundraising@porthosp.nhs.uk.