Sister organises Portsmouth charity walk for Leigh who died from epilepsy

Have your say

A HAPPY-GO-LUCKY woman loved by everyone will be remembered in a charity walk.

Leigh Worboys died in April last year from epilepsy, an illness she dealt with since she was young.

The 43-year-old’s death was sudden and is thought to have happened following a seizure.

Her older sister Mandy Edney has organised a walk along Southsea seafront in October to raise awareness for the condition and raise money for charity the Epilepsy Society.

Mandy, from Landport, said: ‘When Leigh was three she suffered from fluid on the brain which caused the epilepsy.

‘As she got older, her seizures got worse and it was quite severe.

‘She lived in supported living and a member of staff found her one morning face down. It is thought she died from her epilepsy.

‘Leigh was such a big character, the staff where she lived really miss her and always say how much they liked her. She was such a good laugh.’

Leigh and Mandy’s dad George Worboys added: ‘I would see her every Sunday for dinner.

‘She was loved by everyone who met her and had a great sense of humour.’

Close family and friends of Leigh, as well as the staff who looked after her, will be taking part in the walk from Eastney to Clarence Pier on October 6.

They will be collecting money and wearing purple T-shirts, Leigh’s favourite colour and the colour of Epilepsy Society.

Mandy hopes to raise £200 with the walk.

The 49-year-old said: ‘I thought it was important to do something to raise awareness for epilepsy.

‘It is not a condition everyone understands and Leigh would be judged because people didn’t know about it.

‘She didn’t look like she was disabled but she was.

‘There are a lot of children and young adults going through the same thing so the walk is about raising awareness and money into medicine and research.

‘I know Leigh would have loved us doing something like this.’

To make a donation for the walk visit justgiving.com/fundraising/mandedney69.