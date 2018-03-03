SNOW: QA boss praises volunteers and hospital staff for their efforts

VOLUNTEERS who delivered 4x4s to Queen Alexandra Hospital as well as staff who worked at the site throughout the night, have been praised.

QA boss Mark Cubbon said he has been blown away by the community support after thick snow blanketed the area, causing travel chaos.

Volunteers from All Terrain 4x4 donated a number of Land Rovers to transport patients.

In a statement, Mr Cubbon said: ‘We are in the midst of a challenging few days as we deal with the extreme weather conditions we have seen across the country and have experienced locally.

‘There are far too many members of staff, clinical and non-clinical, who have gone above and beyond in the interests of our patients and other colleagues to single out and mention personally, but I am incredibly grateful for the amazing effort you have all made to keep the QA site and our patients safe, while also looking after each other.

‘I would also like to mention the great number of volunteers who have been providing support to keep our services up and running and the volunteer 4x4 service who have been taking staff and some patients to the hospital or their homes.

‘This is another example of the incredible community spirit I have witnessed in Portsmouth since joining the trust and I am hugely thankful for all the support we receive.’

The support for the hospital left MPs stunned.

Caroline Dinenage, Gosport MP, said: ‘When the going gets tough there are always individuals that go the extra mile to help others. The snow heroes are a shining example of this and the amazing community spirit in our area. We offer them our most heartfelt thanks.’