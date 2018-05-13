Solent charity stages events for mental health awareness week in Hampshire

Have your say

SUPPORT events will be taking place across the area as a charity launches its mental health awareness campaign this week.

Solent Mind will be marking the national Mental Health Awareness week, beginning today, with a host of activities across the county.

Staff and volunteers will be at the Hampshire Festival of the Mind at Portsmouth Cathedral during the week as well as Places for People Gyms in Eastleigh, Gosport and Winchester, showing the beneficial effects of getting active on mental health.

The Solent Mind Sitting Room, complete with sofas and cosy cushions, will be visiting Cascades shopping centre in Portsmouth on Wednesday, and Fareham shopping centre on the May 25 and 26, encouraging people to sit down and have a chat with well-being teams.

Elsewhere, the charity’s art and running groups at Fareham Wellbeing Centre will be scattering decorative stones with messages of hope and support across their area.

The theme of this year’s Mental Health Awareness Week is ‘Stress – are we coping?’.

Research shows that two-thirds of people experience a mental health problem in their lifetimes, and stress is a key factor in this.

Solent Mind’s italk talking therapies team will be holding free workships in Gosport and Havant. To book a slot see italk.org.uk

For all the details about activities taking place, see solentmind.org.uk