Sound therapy session in Southsea raises cash for cancer centre

PEOPLE braved the bitterly cold weather to see in the new year and raise money.

Alice McGarvie, founder of therapy group From the Harp, organised a gong bath in Southsea to raise money for the Breast Cancer Haven in Titchfield.

A gong bath uses gongs, harps, rainsticks and other musical instruments to relax the body and mind and is a form of sound therapy.

Alice holds sessions across Portsmouth and the surrounding area and took her latest one to Southsea Common on New Year’s Day to raise money.

She said: ‘We used one gong, where a little hardy crowd had gathered who had braved the elements to gong in the new year with us.

‘We had someone play the symphonic gong highlighting its wide tonal range while the sun went down.

‘He then struck the gong 18 times for 2018 and we invited everybody to reflect on the year passed and set their intentions for the year ahead.’

The event raised cash for the Breast Cancer Haven which supports women in the Wessex area affected by cancer.

Heidi Rehman, community fundraiser at the centre, said: ‘We are so grateful to Alice for organising this event on New Year’s Day, raising £55.

‘It was a wonderful way to see in the new year, and help us raise awareness and funds for our breast cancer support centre in Titchfield.’

For more information on Alice’s therapy sessions visit fromtheharp.co.uk.