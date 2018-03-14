South Downs National Park welcomes report looking at public transport to sites

Have your say

THE people in charge of a national park have welcomed a report looking at public transport serving sites across the UK.

The Campaign for National Park has written a report highlighting how cuts in public transport services are preventing people from accessing national parks.

Margaret Paren, chairman of the South Downs National Park Authority, said they have been working with local councils to get people to use public transport while visiting.

‘We welcome the Campaign for National Park’s report,’ she said.

‘This is a problem for the people who live and work here, for example a key bus route between Midhurst and Petersfield is under threat.

‘Bus services in the South Downs National Park are the responsibility of the transport authorities who face enormous pressures on their budgets.

‘However, wherever possible we are working with, and trying to influence, these authorities and the operators.’

Margaret added: ‘The pressure on local authority budgets combined with changes in lifestyles, expectations and travel patterns mean more innovative solutions are needed.’