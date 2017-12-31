Southern Health celebrates staff who give outstanding care

Have your say

STAFF who have gone the extra mile to deliver top care to patients have been rewarded.

Southern Health NHS Foundation Trust held its Star Awards last month celebrating its employees who have gone above and beyond.

Teams and individuals were nominated and the winners were announced at a ceremony in Southampton.

Southern Health provides a range of community care including in Havant, Waterlooville, Fareham and Gosport.

The Hollybank Team, in Havant, won the Valuing People and Achievement Award. They were nominated by team manager Carol Barnard.

She said: ‘This team with all its diversity and differences always works together to deliver the best care.

‘It is because we all have opinions and views on issues, but by allowing everyone to express their thoughts I believe ensures togetherness as a team.

‘Every year Hollybank maintains high standards of patient care and receives excellent results.’

Pamela Grocock, team lead and senior physiotherapist at Gosport War Memorial Hospital, won the Lifetime Achievement Award. She was put forward by multiple people. Other winners included the Andover Wound Clinic, IT Training Team and the Heart Failure Team.

Southern Health chief executive Nick Broughton said: ‘Every nomination we received is a reflection of the passion, hard work and commitment our staff provide to the people they support every day.’