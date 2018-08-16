Southern Health gives advice to help children prepare for school

ADVICE has been given to parents preparing for their child’s first day at school.

Southern Health NHS Foundation Trust has given tips to help children get ready for school from practising getting dressed and undressed, going to the toilet alone and doing the school walk.

The tips have come from the health organisation’s school nursing and health visiting teams.

Barbara Hollis, area manager south east Hampshire health visiting team, said: ‘Being ready for school means being able to deal with the challenges of education, be that socially, emotionally and cognitively.

‘Children starting school should be able to eat, dress and go to the toilet independently along with communicating their needs through a good vocabulary.’

Other advice includes ensuring children are happy to try new foods, can eat with cutlery and independently, know to wash their hands after using the toilet and teaching them road safety rules.