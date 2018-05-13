Southern Health on the hunt for new governors in the Portsmouth area

NEW governors are being sought to help lead a major health trust.

Southern Health NHS Foundation Trust is seeking for people to stand for the role. The organisation runs a number of health services and homes across the Portsmouth area.

Working as part of a council of governors, the position would see the new applicant provide a link between the public and the trust board, helping to drive forward new ideas.

Their role would be to represent views and ask questions on behalf of people living in the constituencies they are from, to support service users, and to shape how the trust develops.

Sue Smith, who is in her ninth year as a governor at Southern Health, said: ‘I became a governor because I really wanted to help people get the right service. I can signpost them to the best service and help them get the care they need.

‘Being a governor has enabled me to see things from a different perspective, and meet people who share similar passions. We work together and share information, which improves the support for patients.’

Nominations for the governor elections are open until 5pm on Wednesday. After nominations there may be a vote, with the successful candidates will be announced at the end of June.

To stand for election or to nominate a prospective governor, see southernhealth.nhs.uk/get-involved/membership/become-a-member/