Southern Health service to give tips on dealing with stress at Havant event

WORKSHOPS are being held to help people manage their stress.

As part of Mental Health Awareness Week, italk is holding a series of events to do with this year’s theme of stress.

italk, part of Southern Health NHS Foundation Trust, provides free psychological therapies across Hampshire and the workshops will cover worry management, relaxation and mindfulness.

Hazel Nicholls, clinical director for italk, said: ‘Stress can affect all of us and can be a positive motivator. However, when we are under prolonged periods of stress this can start to have a negative impact on us, affecting our mental and physical health.

‘Thankfully there are a number of things we can do. Regular exercise is great for physical and mental health.’

The events will be running during Mental Health Awareness Week, which is from May 14. One is at Leigh Park Community Centre, in Havant, on May 18 between midday and 1.30pm.