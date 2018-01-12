Southern Health to hold event on ways to quit smoking

AN INFORMATION event is being held focusing on tobacco and services available to help people quit smoking.

Quit4Life, the stop-smoking service run by Southern Health NHS Foundation Trust, will be talking about what they offer and new initiatives to encourage quitting, including the new e-cigarette voucher scheme.

The service is for people in Havant, Gosport and Fareham as well as other areas of Hampshire.

Julia Robson, Quit4Life head of service, said: ‘We know to quit smoking can be difficult. We have a dedicated team of professional advisers who are committed to helping smokers who live or work in Hampshire who want to quit.

‘We offer a range of support methods including weekly appointments, telephone and online support, workplace support and self-help that can make all the difference.’

The information event is on January 30 between 6pm and 8pm at Wells Place, in Eastleigh. To attend, book a place at medicineformembers.eventbrite.co.uk.