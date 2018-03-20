Southern Health wants people to help with mental health plans

PEOPLE who have been cared for by mental health services are being asked to take part in a study.

Southern Health NHS Foundation Trust is running a series of workshops as part of its Clinical Services Strategy.

The first phase of the plan is to look at how people access mental health services — and how this can be improved.

To do this, the trust will initially be focusing on East Hampshire and the Portsmouth area.

There are three five-day workshops and a two-day workshop and anyone willing to participate needs to be able to attend all of the days.

Dean Garrett, from Southern Health, said: ‘We are looking for participants who can commit to the full days.

‘We appreciate this might not be suitable for everyone. Therefore, we’ll have a special interest focus group for people who use Facebook, Twitter or email.’

For full dates and locations or for more information email delivery.unit@southernhealth.nhs.uk.