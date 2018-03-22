Southsea supermarket donates £500 towards hospital project

Have your say

MORE than £500 was donated towards a new interactive floor to help with treating children.

Customers at Waitrose in Southsea helped raise £540 towards the project at Queen Alexandra Hospital, in Cosham.

The team from the children’s emergency department are looking to raise £10,000 for the piece of equipment.

The interactive floor is a portable machine that can project high-quality images on to the floor, where young patients can play while being observed and treated by medical staff.

More than £6,000 has been raised already through donations and fundraisers organised by the staff. To donate visit justgiving.com/campaigns/charity/porthospcf/pedinteractivefloor.