Spaces still available for Naomi House walk this weekend

SPACES are still available for an annual walk supporting children across Portsmouth and the surrounding area with life-limiting conditions.

Naomi House and Jacksplace is hosting its 26-mile Clarendon Way Walk this Sunday.

The hospice, based near Winchester, is celebrating its 21st anniversary this year and hopes to make this walk the best one yet.

The hike goes from Winchester Cathedral to Salisbury Cathedral with a shorter 12-mile route available from the village of Broughton.

Marketing manager Keith Wilson said: ‘The Clarendon Way Walk continues to grow in popularity and we intend to ensure the event is the best it can be in our 21st year.

‘Walkers can expect beautiful scenery, great comradeship and fabulous organisation.

‘We hope it will raise enough money to fund more than 7,000 hours of nursing care so desperately needed by children and young people.’

To register, visit naomihouse.org.uk.