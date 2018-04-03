Spinnaker Tower shines gold for autism awareness

Have your say

THE Spinnaker Tower lit up gold to show its support for Autism Awareness Month.

The Portsmouth landmark turned the colour yesterday, much to the delight of people involved in charities supporting autistic people.

People from different organisations gathered to see the Spinnaker Tower light up gold for Autism Awareness Month. Picture: Julian Morgan

Staff from Autistic Inclusive Meets (AIM) and Autistic UK went to Gunwharf Quays to see the Spinnaker Tower shining gold.

Julian Morgan, treasurer of Autistic UK, said: ‘It was a pleasure to see local groups such as SEND Butterflies joining Autistic UK to Go Gold for Autism Acceptance.

‘Parents and adult autistic advocates have much in common and by working together we can improve the future of autistic children across the UK.’

Emma Dalmayne is chief executive of (AIM) and travelled to Portsmouth from London.

She added: ‘I am delighted the Spinnaker Tower staff took note of autistic voices and chose to light it up gold for autism awareness and acceptance month.

‘Portsmouth should be proud to have been one of the first to do this.’

As previously reported in The News, other businesses have been supporting autistic people with different schemes.

India Quay, in Port Solent, has trained all its staff to support children diagnosed with different levels autism and Asperger’s.