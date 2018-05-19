Spinnaker Tower to light up orange to raise awareness for bladder cancer

Have your say

THE Spinnaker Tower will turn orange to raise awareness for bladder cancer.

The popular Portsmouth landmark is supporting the global campaign Shine a Light by turning the bright colour on Sunday.

A short event is taking place at 9.30pm when the Spinnaker Tower will be lit up.

Among those attending will be former naval officer Colin Welborn from Petersfield.

He had keyhole surgery to treat bladder cancer at Queen Alexandra Hospital.

Mr Welborn said: ‘It is really important we do all we can to make people aware of this disease.

‘It is in many ways the forgotten cancer.

‘We want people to come along to remember people who have died, or to stand in solidarity with people living with a diagnosis.’