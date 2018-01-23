St John Ambulance volunteer from Gosport meets royal

Have your say

A YOUNG volunteer was invited to meet HRH The Princess Royal.

Samantha Cooper, St John Ambulance deputy regional cadet of the year for London and the south, was among dozens of young people invited to a reception at St James’ Palace.

The Young Achievers’ Reception acknowledges the hard work and commitment of the cadets who got to meet The Princess Royal, who is a patron of St John Ambulance.

Samantha, 18, from Gosport, said: ‘Princess Anne asked whether I’d used first aid in real life and what duties I like to go on.

‘I mentioned that I treated an epileptic fit and that community events such as the CPR day at Pompey were very important and enjoyable.

‘St John Ambulance has taught me to be the difference and how to save a life.

‘It’s developed my communication skills and inspired me to become a doctor.’

Samantha was recently promoted to district youth officer upon turning 18 and is currently studying A-levels at Peter Symonds College, in Winchester.

She has secured university places to study medicine in September.

At the Young Achievers’ Reception each cadet was given the chance to meet The Princess Royal and discuss their experiences as a volunteer.

St John Ambulance works with young people aged from seven to 25 enabling them to learn essential first aid.