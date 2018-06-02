Stagecoach hands over cheque to help volunteers buy life-saving equipment

Have your say

A GROUP of community first responder volunteers have welcomed a donation from Stagecoach to help buy new life-saving equipment.

The bus operator handed over a cheque of £250 for the team based at North Harbour, in Portsmouth.

Community first responders are trained and dispatched by the ambulance service to medical emergencies where life is at risk.

They provide basic life support care until the arrival of the ambulance.

The team carry oxygen and a defibrillator as well as other medical equipment and pain relief.

Jonathan Nel, co-ordinator for the North Harbour group, said: ‘We are grateful to Stagecoach for supporting North Harbour Community First Responders, and donating a cheque for £250.

‘This money will help go towards buying new equipment to give out to our responders to help them potentially save lives in our community.

‘This includes equipment like observation kits to help assess patients, extra defibrillator pads for patients that may be in cardiac arrest and more.’

Stagecoach is pleased the money donated will be going towards a good cause in the community.

Operations manager for Portsmouth, Colin Ashcroft, said: ‘Every year Stagecoach connects with our communities to raise money and support local charities.

‘We are delighted to present a cash donation to support North Harbour Community First Responders.’