Stallholders needed for annual QA Hospital summer fair

STALLHOLDERS are wanted for an annual summer fair.

Portsmouth Hospitals Charity is holding the event next month at Queen Alexandra Hospital and is calling on people to sign up to sell items.

A regular 3m by 3m stall is £30 while a large 6m by 3m stall is £50. The stalls are free if all proceeds are donated to the Children’s Bubbles Fund which is raising cash for an interactive floor for young patients at QA Hospital.

The family fun day on July 22, between midday and 4pm, will have a bouncy castle, pony rides, raffle and lots of other activities for all ages. There will also be free entry and parking.

To book a stall email fundraising@porthosp.nhs.uk.