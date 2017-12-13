Star-studded Christmas celebration raises thousands for Titchfield breast cancer centre

Have your say

A SELL-out Christmas celebration hosted by television stars raised £85,000 for charity.

The Breast Cancer Haven, in Titchfield, will get half of the donations from the event held at Winchester Cathedral this month.

More than 900 guests attended the service, which had readings by actors Hugh Bonneville, Olivia Colman and Timothy West.

There was also a surprise visit from actress Catherine Tate who stepped in for David Tennant.

The other half of the cash raised will go to the Murray Parish Trust.

Sally Taylor, BBC South Today presenter and chairman of The Breast Cancer Haven Development Board, said: ‘Winchester Cathedral was the most magnificent setting for this spectacular concert.

‘So many people worked tirelessly to bring the event together.

‘It was a massive team effort resulting in a great amount of money raised for two important charities.’