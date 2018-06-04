Still time to register for Rowans Hospice moonlit memories walk

Have your say

REGISTRATION to take part in an annual late-night walk closes this evening.

The Rowans Hospice is holding is Moonlit Memories Walk this weekend and people can sign-up until 11.55pm today.

The event sees hundreds of people descend on Southsea to walk across the city under the stars.

Participants take part in either a six or 10-mile stroll starting at Castle Field, going through Portsmouth Historic Dockyard, stopping off at Portsmouth Cathedral to light a candle in memory of loved ones.

Like many who get involved, Rowans community fundraiser, Denise Fry, first took part after her family was rocked by the death of her brother, David Prew.

She said: ‘The reason I really enjoy this is because The Rowans helped my brother when he had motor neurone disease.

‘They were brilliant at supporting him, giving him his dignity and making him feel like a human being.’

Registration to the Moonlit Memories Walk held on Saturday night is £20 with a pledge to raise £100.

All money goes to the hospice which offers care for people with life-threatening conditions.

For the first time, children aged 11 to 15 are now welcome to join, accompanied by a paying adult.

People who register get a T-shirt, refreshments at the start of the walk and a breakfast bap and hot drink at the finish line.

To sign up, visit rowanshospice.co.uk/walk.