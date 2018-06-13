Stroke survivors raise more than £2,000 with Portsmouth walk

THOUSANDS of pounds was raised by stroke survivors who took part in a fun walk over the weekend.

Seventy people who have overcome the condition were supported by their friends and family to complete the walk at Canoe Lake, in Southsea.

Organised by the Stroke Association, the annual Step Out For Stroke event raised more than £2,000.

Tammy Angus, regional fundraiser at the charity, said: ‘We’re delighted with the turnout and money raised.

‘Big thank you to the community who really helped us to make this an event to remember and we’re very grateful to everyone for their support.

‘A stroke can happen to anyone, at any age, at any time and it changes lives in an instant.

‘For many stroke survivors, Step Out For Stroke marks an important milestone in their road to recovery and seeing them take on this challenge was truly inspirational.

‘Everyone who took part has helped raise vital funds for people affected by stroke.’