THE monthly meeting of a support group will feature a talk from a nurse.

Breatheeasy Southsea is meeting at St Swithun’s Church Hall in Waverley Road, Southsea, on April 25 at 3.30pm.

The guest speaker will be Jennifer Robson, a pulmonary nurse from Queen Alexandra Hospital in Cosham.

All are welcome and there will be free tea, coffee and biscuits.

The group holds monthly meetings with various experts giving talks.