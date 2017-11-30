Support meeting in Portsmouth for people affected by lymphatic cancer

Have your say

A CHARITY is encouraging people who have been affected by lymphatic cancer to attend a support meeting.

The Portsmouth Lymphoma Association support group will hold the meeting on December 11.

The group is made up of individuals who are, or have been, affected by lymphoma in some way including patients, family members, partners, friends and carers.

The meeting starts at 2pm at the Macmillan Centre at Queen Alexandra Hospital in Cosham. To attend the meeting, or for more information on the group, call Margo on 01329 833114.