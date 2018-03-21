Support QA Hospital by donating to Easter appeal

Have your say

HOSPITAL staff are asking people to support their Easter appeal by donating the cost of a chocolate egg instead of the treat itself.

Last year Queen Alexandra Hospital, in Cosham, Portsmouth, received hundreds of chocolate eggs for staff and patients.

But this Easter, which runs from Good Friday on March 30 to Easter Monday on April 2, the teams would prefer money for equipment rather than chocolate.

A spokeswoman said: ‘While some departments are still accepting eggs, they tend to receive far more than actual patients.

‘Staff are passionate about enhancing care, and with your help, they can provide new equipment with just a small donation.’

To donate visit bit.ly/PHCEasterBunny.