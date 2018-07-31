Support research into dementia with Southsea charity walk

HUNDREDS of people have signed up already to take part in a walk for their loved ones.

Alzheimer’s Society is holding the Portsmouth Memory Walk in October and there is still time for people to get involved.

The event raises thousands of pounds for the charity which supports people with dementia and is doing research into the condition.

Someone who has already signed up is Sam Evans, from the city. Her mum Dotty Harman was diagnosed with dementia seven years ago.

She is urging people to register for the event to help the charity raise money.

The 53-year-old said: ‘I’m taking part in the Portsmouth Memory Walk because I’m very passionate about dementia as my mother has been diagnosed with it and is now in residential care.

‘More support is needed for people with dementia and their carers. It’s important we raise as much money and awareness as possible.’

So far 300 supporters have registered to take part in the Portsmouth Memory Walk, which is being held on Castle Field, in Southsea.

The latest figure from the Alzheimer’s Society show there are 2,474 people in the city living with dementia.

Meanwhile, in the area covered by Fareham and Gosport Clinical Commissioning Group (CCG) there are 3,309 people living with the condition. In the south eastern Hampshire CCG area, 3,670 live with dementia.

Last year’s Portsmouth Memory Walk raised more than £143,000 and was attended by 3,145 people.

Jane Essery, Alzheimer’s Society services manager for Portsmouth and surrounding areas, said: ‘Dementia is now the UK’s biggest killer, with someone developing it every three minutes.

‘We’re calling on family, friends and teams from across Portsmouth to unite against dementia and walk with us to help defeat dementia.

‘Dementia devastates lives, but every pound raised through Memory Walk will help us provide vital information and support, improve care, fund research and create lasting care for people affected by the condition.’

The walk is on Saturday, October 6 and starts at 10am. There is a 3km and 7.5km route to pick from. To sign up visit memorywalk.org.uk.